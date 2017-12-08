Kim Carter Recognized Among EBONY’s Power 100

San Bernardino – Kim Carter, founder of the Time for Change Foundation in the City of San Bernardino, was named by EBONY Magazine in November among its “Power 100.” Carter was celebrated with other “Community Crusaders” who reflect a collective of liberators and leaders who affirm the lives of the misrepresented, no matter race, gender or creed.

The EBONY Power 100 list is compiled by the editors of EBONY magazine. Each selection is considered a leader in his or her field. Over the past year, these individuals have had a positive impact on the African-American community.

Those honored are considered game changers in their respective fields who have consistently challenged the status quo. The Ebony Power 100 list features men and women who are truly making a difference in their communities and the world through their work, talent and influence. The Star-Studded list of other honorees included people like Oprah Winfrey, R & B legend Rihanna and U.S. Senator Kamala Harris to name a few.

EBONY noted how Carter, through her philanthropic efforts and activism as a “Community Crusader” and the others honored, helped “galvanize and nurture our communities with the mission of ensuring liberty and justice for all.”

Carter founded The Time for Change Foundation in 2002, helping homeless women and children reach self-sufficiency. Today, she is a powerful leader transforming the lives of those impacted by poverty and incarceration. Her innovation created a plethora of evidence-based program models, including two shelters, 13 permanent, supportive housing units and is developing her first affordable housing project—The Phoenix Square. Today, the organization’s impact and model is being replicated in two different states and the Bay Area.

As a policy fellow, she learned how to navigate the political system and influence policy and laws to advance her cause. Using her past experiences with incarceration and homelessness as the fuel to drive her passion, Carter has excelled as a notable leader.

Through her Center for Housing Advancement & Motivational Projects LLC, Carter does consulting and motivational speaking across the country. Many call her the “Real Deal” because she is a powerful voice for change with dynamic skills that propel others to stand up and take action. Carter was also recognized in 2015 as a Top 10 CNN Hero.

“My purpose is to do what seems impossible, like ending homelessness and developing leaders from those that are most impacted by negative social conditions,” Carter shared. “Harriet Tubman didn’t quit when she found freedom, she went on to free thousands of slaves… that’s my SHERO!”

To learn more about the Time for Change Foundation and/or to make a donation visit the organization online at www.TimeForChangeFoundation.org or call at 909-886-2994.