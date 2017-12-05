Hundreds Rallied for Meek Mill, but What about the Rest?

The support for Meek Mill in the Black community wasn’t unanimous; Blacks seem to have a much harder time forgiving these transgressions than their White counterparts.

In August, when an 8-year old Black boy was hung by a rope in Claremont, New Hampshire by several older, White children, Claremont Police Chief Mark Chase said that the culprits should be protected. “Mistakes they make as a young child should not have to follow them for the rest of their life,” he stated in response to inquiries about the investigation.

In September, when 26 year-old Katie Layne Quackenbush of Tennessee was charged with attempted murder for exiting her vehicle and shooting 54-year old Gerald Melton, her attorney and father, Jesse Quackenbush claimed she and her friend were being harassed and threatened with sexist remarks. “She didn’t try and kill this guy, she had no intention of killing him. She didn’t know that she hit him,” he said immediately after her arrest.

Why can’t we, as Black people defend our family and friends with matching zeal? Why must we send our young men and women into the belly of the beast to “learn a lesson” we couldn’t teach them at home? Why have we accepted the disproportionate incarceration of Black Americans as the norm? Some still view incarceration as a subconscious right of passage to adulthood for Black youth in America?

Take a few minutes and think about the number of people that you know who are currently incarcerated, have been incarcerated or on probation. Now, did you march in the streets for them? Did you sign a petition for them? Will the FBI investigate the judges who sentenced them? Hell, did you offer to put money on their books? Did you accept a collect call? If so, probably not as much as you could have. Not as much as you should have. But, I bet you were at the “welcome home” party.

Anyway, I’m really happy for y’all. I’ma let y’all finish marching for Meek, but remember, according to a study by The Marshall Project, as of April 2017, an estimated 61,250 Americans are incarcerated for technical parole violations. They deserve your support, too.