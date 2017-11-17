Film Review: Roman J. Israel, Esq.

Denzel Washington may be the most accomplished actor of our generation. Like a chameleon, he’s morphed from the stern father in “Fences” to a dorky, introverted attorney in this meandering crime-drama/thriller. His talent is more than enough reason to sit through the two hours and nine minutes of misguided, anticlimactic storytelling.

Writer/director Dan Gilroy’s feature film debut “Nightcrawler,” about a sleazy paparazzo, hinted at a bright future. His second piece of direction—and tenth screenplay—is noteworthy for creating a uniquely, memorable character: Roman J. Israel, Esq. Israel is a socially conscious, politically-minded attorney. He’s a remnant of the ‘70s pro-Black movement. The puffy Afro, big glasses and boxy-looking suits make him look like a college professor frozen in time.

Now in his mid-sixties, he’s spent the better part of his career sequestered in a Los Angeles law office, surrounded by files and books. He’s an egghead; the brains of the firm, not the dazzling courtroom attorney. At home, with record albums stacked around his cluttered apartment, it looks as if he has idiosyncrasies akin to a hoarder. His brilliant mind (he memorizes legal statutes like Martha Stewart recalls recipes) is evident. His awkwardness around people is profound, like someone with Asperger’s Syndrome.

When Roman’s extroverted law partner suffers a heart attack and can’t return to work, the bookworm is forced to plead cases in criminal courtrooms, to no success. He finds work at a glitzy law firm run by a slick attorney (Colin Farrell, “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them”), and fails to fit in. A budding romance with a teacher/social activist (Carmen Ejogo, “Alien: Covenant”) brings him to the doorstep of reality. Working a case for a defendant, who is accused of murder, puts the naïve and income-challenged Roman in a tempting situation, where he can collect a reward.