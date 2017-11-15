Texans Owner Bob McNair Meant Everything He Said about NFL Players

Black players in the National Football League have been described as ungrateful, thugs, sons of b***hes and inmates by talking heads on sports radio, the commander-in-chief and most recently at least one NFL owner.

Some current and former NFL players, including the exiled Colin Kaepernick, have decided to use their high-profile platforms to protest racism, systematic oppression and police brutality in this country and some people, including the President of the United States, just can’t handle it.

Following Houston Texans owner Bob McNair’s controversial analogy, describing NFL players as ‘inmates,’ a number of Houston Texans football players completely rejected, both his written and face-to-face apologies.

McNair, who is now being described by many in the community as ‘Warden McNair,’ created a major controversy within the league, as well as across the country, after it was revealed in a story released by ESPN the Magazine’s Seth Wickersham and Don Van Natta Jr., that McNair had made the shocking ‘inmate’ reference several weeks ago in a meeting with 10 other NFL owners and 13 current players. It was during that same meeting, where other NFL owners had expressed their view and thoughts about the business concerns surrounding the anthem protests, that McNair boldly said:

“We can’t have the inmates running the prison.”

It was only after the owners finished sharing their thoughts on the issue that former NFL player and current NFL executive Troy Vincent stood up and adamantly expressed how offended he was by McNair’s character assassination of and reference to NFL players as ‘inmates.’

According to Wickersham and Van Natta, Vincent told McNair and the other owners that in all his years of playing football in the NFL, he had “been called every name in the book, including the n-word, but never felt like an ‘inmate.’” It was also reported that McNair later pulled Vincent aside to apologize and tried to explain to him that he didn’t mean what he said in a literal sense, but the damage had already been done.

The Texans, who were only a few days away from playing a road game against the Seattle Seahawks at the time the ‘inmate’ reference was reported, found themselves in crisis mode as an organization, as many Texans players planned to walk out of practice that Friday. Texans head Coach Bill O’Brien and general manager Rick Smith quickly convened a team meeting to talk the players out of leaving practice. The meeting was somewhat effective, as nearly everyone chose to stay, with the exception of a few Texans players, such as franchise wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and rookie running back D’Onta Freeman, who still refused to practice and chose to leave in protest.