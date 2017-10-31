Behind the Wall: #DomesticViolenceKills, #Justice4AnitaScott

My name is Anita Rene Scott, and I am a domestic violence survivor,” she told an attentive audience during a symposium on the impact of domestic violence at the Norman Feldheym Library in the City of San Bernardino last Thursday.

A middle school counselor at the Paakuma’ K-8 School in San Bernardino, Scott was arrested and charged with bringing a fire arm to school in mid-September. It is important to point out, Scott did not actually bring the gun into the school building, it remained locked in her car, parked in the on-campus parking lot.

Some domestic violence advocates have expressed concern Scott was arrested for trying to defend herself. “I was arrested for having a firearm in my vehicle but no one bothered to listen to why,” she offered. “The story is not as simple as it has been portrayed.”

Ten days before Scott was arrested, she received a text message from an ex-boyfriend. In the text, according to Scott, the boyfriend claimed to have a gun and threatened to kill her.

Understandably, Scott took her boyfriend’s threat seriously. Every day in America, according to the American Psychology Association, on average “three or more women are murdered by their boyfriends or husbands.”

In response to her boyfriend’s threat, Scott took proactive steps to protect and defend herself. It was during this period when leaving for work one morning, she noticed her former boyfriend sitting in his car down the street from her home and realized he had been following her— an observation that heightened her anxiety.

Scott notified school officials of the threat including the Principal, Victoria Morales; Vice Principal, Breanna York; other counsellors (at the school and district levels); as well as School Chief of Police, Joe Paulino. She was also in the process of obtaining a restraining order and placed a firearm in her car for protection.

Scott took the added step of confiding in a fellow teacher, Debra Elliott. Scottt made Elliott aware she was a victim of domestic violence and shared her life had been threatened. Purportedly, Elliott did not or could not honor Scott’s confidence and advised the administration of the probability Scott may have had a gun in her car— this led to Scott’s arrest. “Our educational system does not have adequate systems for protecting the victims of domestic violence,” Scott told those in attendance on Thursday.

Scott also confessed to the audience that she did not realize keeping a gun in her car while parked on campus was against the law. “I just thought you couldn’t have it in the school building,” she admitted.

In March 2013, a proposal that would have allowed victims of domestic violence to carry a concealed weapon onto school campuses to protect themselves from their abusers was rejected by a committee in the state Assembly. The law would have provided a special exception to an existing law that makes it illegal to bring concealed weapons or ammunition onto campuses without pre-authorization from school officials.