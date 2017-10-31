3on3 Hoops Hits Venice Beach

Venice Beach – The DEW 3X basketball championships crowned its 2017 Men’s and Women’s national champions last weekend at Venice Beach. A host of teams from around the country battled for the $20,000.00 grand prize.

DEW NBA 3X basketball is a partnership between the NBA and Mountain Dew. Owned by parent company PepsiCo one of its oldest sponsors, Mountain Dew and the NBA penned a multi-year agreement to develop a series 3 on 3 basketball competitions across the nation.

It began last year with tournaments in Atlanta, Miami, Dallas, Chicago Houston and Los Angeles. This year’s slightly adjusted schedule included stops in Miami, Washington, New York, Chicago, San Francisco with the championship finale held in Los Angeles again.

In each of the cities, teams are chosen via an application process and after surviving pool play are placed into the single elimination competition format. Each city’s winning teams automatically qualifies for a spot in the finals and a chance to take home the $20,000 grand prize.