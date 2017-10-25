Trump’s Latest Executive Order Threatens to Topple Obamacare

President Donald Trump just delivered two more gut punches to the Affordable Care Act (ACA) in an ongoing effort to knock out President Barack Obama’s legacy.

On the same day that Trump signed an executive order crafted to open up the health insurance marketplace to barely there plans that may leave people living with pre-existing conditions, like HIV and AIDS, with higher premiums or priced out completely, the White House also announced plans to discontinue the health insurance subsidies that made it easier for low-income people to access quality health care.

The ACA, also known as Obamacare, has significantly decreased the rate of uninsured nonelderly adults in Black communities. The law also requires health insurance companies to cover preventive services, like HIV screening; diversity and cultural competency training for health-care providers; the expansion of the health-care workforce; and an increase in funding for community health centers, an important safety net for low-income individuals and families, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Now many health-care advocates fear that those gains will be lost as Trump continues to slash key provisions of the ACA.

The White House press secretary issued a statement that said there is no appropriation for cost-sharing-reduction payments to insurance companies under Obamacare.

“The bailout of insurance companies through these unlawful payments is yet another example of how the previous administration abused taxpayer dollars and skirted the law to prop up a broken system,” the statement reads. “Congress needs to repeal and replace the disastrous Obamacare law and provide real relief to the American people.”

The reaction was swift from health-care advocates, with some suggesting that Trump’s actions would effectively segregate Blacks and people living with HIV in high-risk insurance pools.

HIV/AIDS advocacy groups urged their constituents to write to their elected officials and contact the attorneys general in their states to demand legal action to protect the ACA.

In a statement about Trump’s refusal to fund the cost-sharing-reduction subsidies, Neera Tanden, president and CEO of the Center for American Progress, said that Trump and Republican leaders in Congress have proved that they will do everything in their power to take away health care from hardworking Americans.