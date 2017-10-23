Did the FBI Just Declare War on Black People?

While White men are beating Black men on the streets of Charlottesville, Virginia, while a “lone” White wolf is shooting people from the Mandalay Bay Hotel, and while the word “terrorist” is hardly used to describe these men, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), under the leadership of the racist Attorney General Jeff Beauregard Sessions, has thought up a new way to oppress Black people. Despite the fact that there is no evidence of an organized “movement,” the FBI has described Black people that have rallied for racial equality and criminal justice reform as “Black Identity Extremists,” who pose a domestic terrorist threat to police officers.

Hold up! We have seen domestic terror threats, though there are those of limited intelligence, who cannot fathom them. The man who shot up an Orlando, Florida nightclub was a domestic terrorist. Dylan Roof, who worshipped with the parishioners at Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, S.C. then murdered nine of them, was a domestic terrorist so highly regarded by law enforcement, that they bought him a meal from Burger King. The man I will not mention in Las Vegas was a domestic terrorist, but the FBI is manufacturing evidence to focus on African Americans, who embrace our Black identity and social activism.

“Foreign Policy,” the magazine and website that broke the story of this new classification of “woke” Black people, shared the FBI document online that links Black identity with extremism and threats to police officers. The document mentions Black Lives Matter, although the connection between Black Lives Matter and anti-police violence has not been established. For the FBI to identify “Black Identity Extremists” (BIE) as domestic terrorists is to declare war on Black people. After all, what does it mean to be a “Black Identity Extremist?” Does it mean we love our Blackness and refuse to back down when we are attacked? Does it mean that we revel in our identity and use every available platform (thank you, Colin Kaepernick) to lift our voices up against injustice? Why is this embrace of Blackness so frightening to melanin-deficient people? They prefer us silent, docile, grateful and acquiescent. They demand no such acquiescence from their melanin-impaired friends, who gleefully walk through civilized streets of places like Charlottesville and parry racist chants like “You will not replace us, Jews will not replace us!” That’s domestic terrorism, Beauregard. Call it like it is, instead of inventing a Black movement that does not exist.