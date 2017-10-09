Dr. Saniyyah Mayo—Passion, Purpose, Empowerment

Motivational speaker, author, and therapist, Dr. Saniyyah Mayo has overcome many obstacles throughout her life and has used those experiences not only as stepping stones to her own success, but also has shared her experiences to motivate others to reach for higher ground.

Dr. Mayo has accomplished this through her work as a high school counselor, through public speaking engagements, authoring books, and other outreach efforts, including the Girls’ Gossip Network, a community which seeks to empower youth and women. Her message to young people: “Tap into your passion and you will find your purpose.”

Dr. Mayo recently released her second publication, Transition of a Butterfly. Looking through the eyes of a sixteen-year-old girl, it explores issues faced by young people and stresses the importance of not allowing one’s past to determine their future. Her first book, Identifying and Breaking the Cycle, is a valuable resource for anyone in need of a helping hand or for anyone who can benefit from being made aware of destructive behavior before it gets out of hand. Both books are available online at www.amazon.com.

Raised in the Inland Empire, Dr. Mayo fell in love with writing when she was given a haiku assignment in elementary school. “Poetry is my first love,” she admitted during an interview with the Black Voice News.

Despite her current success, when she was twelve years old, her young life was shattered when she lost her sixteen-year-old brother in an accident. His death weighed heavily on her young heart. “From 12 to 19 years-old, I made myself believe he was at his friend’s house and not dead,” she confided. “At 19, I realized he was dead. It was the first time I broke down and really cried.”

After losing her brother, Dr. Mayo described how she became angry, joined a gang, and had her daughter at the age of 16. “But, having my daughter was a good thing. I don’t promote teen pregnancy,” she stressed. “But, it made me look at my life, to do better for my daughter.”

After the birth of her daughter, Dr. Mayo earned a GED and went on to earn a Master’ Degree in Clinical Psychology with an emphasis in Marriage and Family Therapy. She was also awarded an Honorary Doctorate in Philosophy and Humanities. When asked whether being an author, motivational speaker, or therapist is her greatest passion, she replied, “All of them are, for various reasons. Writing, speaking, and therapy are all my passions because I love to empower people.”