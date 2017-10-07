Help Fund Black Cinema – Gonzo: The Series

Gonzo: The Series is a five part drama that follows the struggles of black college students and their efforts to make reform on their university campus. But once there is a clash in ideology between the school’s Black Student Organization and Gonzo’s friend group, Gonzo is pressured to step up, take charge, and be the voice of the school’s black student body.

It’s a journey about discovering who you are, what you believe, and what you must stand for. A few other things are explored such as sexual identity, violent relationships, and faith.