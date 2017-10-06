Notes from the Field: A Conversation with California Senator Kamala Harris

Since taking her seat in the US Senate in January, California Senator Kamala Harris has made an indelible mark on national politics and played a key role in shaping the nation’s political conversation.

She recently shared insights about her year-to-date work in the Senate, highlighting priorities that continue to drive her legislative focus.

In addition to her membership on several key Senate committees, including the Intelligence Committee, the Environment and Public Works Committee, and the Budget Committee, Harris has worked tirelessly on issues related to health care, criminal justice reform, and immigration.

“As a general matter,” Harris shared, “the last nine months have been a challenge, but I remain optimistic because in each fight, people are showing up, getting organized, out there marching, shouting, tweeting—showing that our democracy works.”

This continues to be most clearly demonstrated on the issue of health care. Since this discussion with Harris a few days ago, the Senate’s second attempt to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act with the Graham-Cassidy Health Care Act, failed.

The tragedy of the Graham-Cassidy effort, Harris explained, was “that the folks who tried to repeal health care the last time saw their constituents show up at town halls in red states and blue states who said, ‘Do not take away our health care’. Those voices won.”

What happened in that process, she explained, was that a lot of representatives got to see that their constituents do not think of this as a Republican or Democratic issue. “This is about their bodies. It is about health care. It is about something that is not even bi-partisan. It is non-partisan.”

“Our democracy worked,” Harris continued. “All of those folks showed up at representatives’ D.C. offices, at their state offices, at town halls, and had their voices heard. People told their representatives not to take away their opportunity to have a preexisting condition and still get coverage; to make sure that our seniors have adequate access to the healthcare services they need.” Harris also noted the importance of support to Medicaid and Medicare recipients.

“When I asked folks [legislators] why they are trying it again after what they heard from their constituents, the answer was that it was really about playing politics. “The proponents are basically trying to check a box that they kept a campaign promise, even if their campaign promise was flawed.”

“The bill is extremely radical,” Harris said. “It would mean states could get out of providing basic health care benefits; insurance companies can go back to denying emergency room visits; they can go back to denying prenatal care and mental health care. It means that insurance companies can go back to charging more money for anybody who has a pre-existing condition.”

Harris’ call to action for constituents to rally against the Graham-Cassidy Bill in retrospect was prescient. This week, protesters showed up in Washington, D.C. and showed out. The pressure worked. On Tuesday, the Republican Senators acquiesced to another humbling defeat.

Graham-Cassidy would have gutted Medicaid, the largest healthcare system in our country. The impact of that repeal on the health of African American women had potential to be catastrophic. According to Harris, approximately 30 percent of Medicaid recipients are Black women. In addition, the bill would also have raised the cost of health care for millions of families, including many in California—today, approximately 300,000 Californians benefit from the Affordable Care Act.

In addition to health care, Harris has continued efforts to reform the nation’s criminal justice system, particularly regarding the issues of bail and incarcerated women. Harris gave the following example of how the money bail system currently works nationally: “Let’s say a woman stole something of great value from a department store and it is grand theft. She goes to court for her first bail appearance and the judge looks and says, ‘Your bail is $20,000.’ If you pay, you get out. If not, you sit in jail.

“The average bail in California is $50,000. So, the judge says $20,000 (the national average bail amount). The average American does not have $20,000 sitting around. So, let’s say her family says, ’We’ve got to get auntie out.’ They go across the street where there is a bail bondsman. The bondsman says, ‘I’ll give you $20,000 but you are going to have to give me 10 percent that you are not going to get back.’ That’s two thousand dollars. The average American doesn’t have two thousand dollars sitting around.