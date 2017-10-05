Don’t Let “45” Take Credit for President Obama’s Economy

President Obama’s singular success, of course, was health care. More than 93 percent of Whites, 92 percent of Asian Americans, 89.5 percent of African Americans and 84 percent of Hispanics had health care in 2016, continuing an upward trend that began in 2011 with the introduction of the Affordable Care Act (ACA). Of course, Republicans have promised to “repeal and replace” Obamacare. They have been unsuccessful, because so many Americans like the program and use it, even though it has flaws. The program should be tweaked, but not replaced, but we’ll see what happens in coming months.

Despite improvements in income data, too many Americans aren’t feeling the improvements. That’s how “45” was able to manipulate people into believing that they were worse off than they had ever been, and that he was going to improve their quality of life. To be sure, while the unemployment rate is way down, there are also people sitting on the sidelines of the labor force. Raises seem to be coming, but quite slowly, and a 3.2 percent increase in income, after several years of declining income, seems not to be enough. Additionally, there are millions of millennials who came of age during the recession, having spent years marginally employed, and are shouldering the burden of high student loans. Small increases in income don’t make these folks feel flush. Many still feel that they are just getting by.

Knowing “45,” he will crow about these numbers, though he truly cannot take any responsibility for them. This data is 2016 data, and the improvement here can be solely attributed to President Obama. The proof of 45’s pudding will come next year, when 2017 data are reported. Will we be better off with the repeal of the ACA? Will incomes rise or fall under 45’s leadership? What will happen with poverty in an administration that has already taken actions to keep wages low? Will the Obama momentum come to a skidding halt because of 45’s policies? We’ll have to wait and see, but it is clear that 45 has already taken too many steps in the wrong direction.