Danisha Carmala Scott: The Life of a Top Model at New York Fashion Week

Scott has already achieved global success in her own right. Not only did she win the Miss Jamaica World Model title, her impressive resume also includes modeling for the Saint International Jamaica Limited, Fusion Models Cape Town South Africa and the Poise Model Agency.

Although, the 5-foot 10-inch Jamaican beauty, whose 32-22-35 measurements are perfectly sculpted to pursue a modeling career, she has faced and overcome a myriad of challenges off the runway.

One of those challenges has been her life-long battle with dyslexia, a learning disorder that makes it difficult for sufferers to learn to read or interpret words, letters and other symbols.

“I’ve suffered badly from dyslexia and even though I knew, at 14, I could model, my dyslexia held me back and I knew that if you’re going to be great at something, you have to be able to express yourself, not just through your body, but through your speech,” Scott said. “I had to work on myself, get myself together, where I could communicate, as well.”

Scott attended the Institute of Academic Excellence and the D’Marie School of Makeup Artistry.

Although, she’s passionate about her modeling career, Scott said that she also enjoys cooking and one day hopes to open a pastry shop or restaurant.

Still, modeling remains her dream and, as she hustles during New York Fashion Week, Scott is confident that she’ll achieve her goal.