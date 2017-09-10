Rebuilding the Gulf Coast, Preparing for the Next Harvey

It has been nothing short of horrifying to watch the pictures of Hurricane Harvey’s impact on Texas and Louisiana. We can only imagine what it has been like for those, who have been the direct victims of this storm.

There is much that can and needs to be said about Harvey and its aftermath. The first is, of course, that extreme weather will become an increasing pattern in our lives unless something drastic isn’t done quickly to address climate change.

The second point is that the natural disaster that has hit the Texas/Louisiana area is compounded by the politics and economics of the region. Specifically, the toxic combination of neo-Confederate politics and ideology along with neo-liberal economics has resulted in a situation where “development at all costs” was the law of the land. This meant that simple things like zoning ordinances were treated as hindrances to development. It also helps us to explain the complete disdain that Texas Republicans have had towards the federal government, at least until they need government assistance.