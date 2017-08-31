Three Reasons for UCR’s Top Black Grad Rates

3. Supportive Environment

Black students feel comfortable on UCR’s diverse campus and credit their success to the support of faculty, peers, and programs. “Everyone was friendly and willing to help, the opportunities to enrich myself were endless, and the environment was one of excellence. I loved my experience at UCR so much that I decided to come back to complete my medical education,” says Queen-Ivie Egiebor ’14, now a graduate student.

For environmental engineering major Kayla Ross ’17, supportive faculty and tutors at the Academic Resource Center proved key to her success, as did groups such as UCR’s student chapter of the National Society of Black Engineers. “NSBE provided a space for me to get advice, when needed, to excel academically,” says Ross. “I was also able to serve in my community through various outreach events and mentoring programs.”

UCR’s black graduation rate may reflect the university’s increased focus on helping underrepresented students, suggests Dr. Michael Nduati ’01, an associate clinical professor and senior associate dean at UC Riverside School of Medicine. “There are now much more structured and funded programs than when I was a student,” says Nduati, who has mentored dozens of black scholars and co-founded African Americans United in Science while an undergraduate student at UCR. “It is great to see that leaders throughout UCR recognize the value in having a diverse campus where students of all colors and ethnicities succeed.”