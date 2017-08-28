Digging Our Way Out Of An Early Grave: Single Payer and the Death Gap

The Good News

In a press release entitled African American Death Rate Drops 25 Percent, dated May 2, 2017, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) announced some very good news for the African- American community: the gap in the death rate between African- Americans and White Americans has narrowed significantly. According to their report:

The overall disparity in death rates between these two races (Black and white) for all causes of death in all age groups was 33 percent in 1999 but fell to 16 percent in 2015. 1

While noting there is still a need for improvement in some areas—there continues to be a mortality gap between Blacks and Whites of 4 percent—the news was hailed as signaling an increase in the overall health of the Black community. According to Leandris Liburd, Phd., M.P.H., M.A., associate director for the CDC’s Office of Minority Health and Health Equity:

We have seen some remarkable improvements in death rates for the Black population in these past 17 years. Important gaps are narrowing due to improvements in the health of the Black population overall. However, we still have a long way to go,” 1

This decline in death rates is significant and telling. A more than fifty percent decrease in the mortality gap since 1999 is amazing progress; however, the most pertinent information is not in what the report says, but what it leaves unsaid: How did African- Americans achieve these amazing health improvements?

Here are some interesting facts. While there have been significant declines in the mortality rates of African Americans across the board—all age groups and categories—the greatest improvement has been driven by two different groups of people in the Black community. According to the CDC: (1) The racial death rate gap closed completely for deaths from heart disease and for all causes of death among those 65 years and older. 1 And (2), there are reported improvements in other causes of death, such as a decrease of about 80 percent in HIV deaths among 18- to 49-year-olds from 1999-2015. Still, a wide disparity remains with Blacks seven to nine times more likely to die from HIV. The Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF) report, dated October 2016—HIV And Medicare—states “A number of challenges contribute to the epidemic among Blacks, including poverty, lack of access to health care, higher rates of some sexually transmitted infections, lack of awareness of HIV status, and stigma” 1,2

Anachronistically, the elderly and those living with HIV, who should be amongst the sickest groups in the Black population, because they are older and chronically ill, are living longer and as a group overall than other African-Americans. What’s the secret? Besides melanin, they have something else in common: both groups have access to the life-saving program Medicare.

In 2000, the Health Care Financing Administration (HCFA)—now known as the Centers For Medicaid and Medicare Services—stated in their publication Medicare 2000: 35 Years Of Improving Americans’ Health And Security that Medicare “saves lives,” and noted that Medicare’s intervention ended one of the most deadly and historically disgraceful practices of hospitals and medical centers denying access to care on the basis of race:

Prior to Medicare’s enactment, many U.S. hospitals discriminated against African Americans and other racial and ethnic minorities. Most minority Americans were denied access to these facilities and had to rely on separate and often inferior hospitals and clinics to receive care. By requiring hospitals accepting Medicare funding to be integrated for all patients, Medicare played a powerful, but often overlooked, role in expanding access to high-quality care for minority seniors, …In 1963, minorities 75 years and older averaged 4.8 visits to the doctor; by 1971 their visits grew to 7.3, comparable to Caucasian utilization rates (NCHS, 1964 and 1971). 3

HCFA’s publication also stated that, overall, Medicare has helped increase life expectancy:

In 1960, a 65-year-old American woman could expect to live an additional 15.9 years to reach the age of 80.9 years. In that same year, a 65-year-old man could expect to live an additional 12.9 years to the age of 77.9. Today, the average life expectancy of an American woman over the age of 65 has grown nearly 20 percent to 84.2 years and the average 65-year-old man can live to the age of 80.9 . . . Medicare quickly expanded access to care for the elderly. Hospital discharges averaged 190 per 1,000 elderly in 1964 and 350 per 1,000 elderly by 1973; the proportion of elderly using physician services jumped from 68 to 76 percent between 1963 and 1970. Currently, more than 94 percent of elderly beneficiaries receive a health care service paid for by Medicare. Medicare has improved quality of life. 3

The same can be said for another group of African-Americans: those persons aged 18-49 living with HIV, who were granted access to Medicare. For those under 65, their access is complicated by the need to qualify for Social Security Disability Insurance, which means they must be sick enough to qualify as permanently disabled. Before this happens, however, many receive medical assistance through the Ryan White AIDS Program, a federally funded program created in 1990, as well as other government funded programs, such as the Affordable Care Act, which also expands access to Medicare. Medicare 2000 also stated: