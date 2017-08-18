Procter & Gamble’s ‘The Talk’ Ad Stirs Race Debate

“We felt like it was an opportunity to start a dialogue about bias,” said Decker. “We’ve been on a mission to talk about bias in many forms and we decided, as part of our ‘My Black is Beautiful’ campaign, to take on the topic of bias from a racial bias perspective.”

The online campaign celebrates the diverse collective beauty of Black women and encourages them to define and promote their own beauty standard—one that’s an authentic reflection of the indomitable spirit of African-Americans, Decker said.

Decker continued: “We went back to the 1950s and we felt that this is something that we have to talk about and we listened to our consumers and we spent time trying to understand what other stories needed to be told.”

In the short video, a young, African-American girl tells her mother that someone said that she’s, “pretty for a Black girl.”

Another scene, set in the present, shows a mother sitting in the passenger seat of a car, preparing to give her daughter a driving lesson. The mother begins to tell her daughter what she should do when she’s pulled over by the police.

“This is not about you getting a ticket,” the mother says. “This is about you not coming home.”

At the end of the video, viewers are urged to “talk about ‘the talk,’ so we can end the need to have it.”

Decker said that many parents have the ‘birds and the bees’ talk, but Black parents have a very different conversation they need to have with their children.

“It’s about race and what it’s like growing up Black,” said Decker.

While some condemned the ad, others expressed support.