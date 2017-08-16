It’s Time for Blacks to Stand Up and Fight Trump

Donald Trump once famously asked the African American community: “What do you have to lose?” We now have the answer. Everything.

Is this the time to stand up and fight back? Clearly, the answer is “yes.” Poll numbers on Trump’s disastrous performance as President reveal rapidly shrinking support for him and his policies.

Yet, his minions are generating alarm and outrage as they push forward with their right wing agenda. Recent reports that the Department of Justice (DOJ) is planning to investigate and possibly sue universities over admissions policies that allegedly discriminate against White applicants are fanning the flames of both racism and resistance to racism.

This action brings us back to the Allan Bakke case of almost 40 years ago that alleged “reverse discrimination” against White students at a California medical school. At that time, in a close vote, the court ruled that while affirmative action was constitutional, quotas were not.

Judge Harry Blackmun wrote in his opinion on Bakke that, “To get beyond racism, we must first consider race.” His words ring as true today as they did then.

Two years after the Bakke ruling, civil rights organizations came together to oppose the nomination of Robert Bork, an arch-conservative and Ronald Reagan’s nominee to the Supreme Court. We were able to defeat Bork through national sustained political action, and thus were able to stem the tide of reaction in favor of democracy and fairness.

But now we have conservative Neil Gorsuch on that court.

By saturating the ground with gasoline, all someone needs to do is light a match at the Supreme Court that could undo admission policies all over the country.

We cannot allow that to happen.

Right now, the DOJ is looking to pull together a team of lawyers from the department’s Civil Rights Division to work on “…intentional race-based discrimination in college and university admissions.”