Expectations for Lonzo Ball continue to grow

Former Chino Hills High School star and current Los Angeles Lakers rookie, Lonzo Ball, already had a lot of pressure when he was drafted #2 overall out of UCLA in the NBA Draft by the Lakers; but after seeing his skills showcased at the NBA Summer League where he went on to be named the MVP, it seems that he has put the world on notice, and the expectations have been flowing in.

In ESPN’S yearly Summer Forecast, Ball was voted as the favorite to win the NBA Rookie of the Year Award.

This year is said to be one of the best rookie classes in the last decade with a lot of strong candidates expected to make an impact on their respective teams immediately.

A few days before that, the Lakers were also projected to see an increase in wins from their woeful 26, a season ago—another direct correlation to Ball. This should be no surprise to some, as Vice President of Basketball Operations and former Laker great Earvin “Magic” Johnson set the bar high during the introductory press conference when he introduced Ball as the “New face of the Lakers franchise.”