White Supremacists’ Rally Turns Violent, 19 Injured, One Dead

James Alex Fields Jr., a 20 year-old from Ohio, who drove his dark gray Dodge Challenger into a crowd of people protesting a White nationalist march in Charlottesville, Va., on Saturday, August 12 showed a deep interest in Nazism and Adolph Hitler in high school. Fields is being held on suspicion of second-degree murder, malicious wounding and failure to stop in an accident that resulted in death, according to CNN.

ABC News reported that Derek Weimer, Fields’ former world history teacher at Randall K. Cooper High School in Union, Kentucky, said that Fields was “fairly quiet,” “smart,” and also an open admirer of Adolf Hitler and the Nazis.

Weimer also told ABC News that Fields thought the Nazis “were pretty cool guys.”

According to ABC News, “Some of Fields’ classmates at the school recalled a trip to Europe a group of students took after graduation in 2015, when they visited the Dachau concentration camp. Two of the students on the trip said when they arrived at the concentration camp, Fields said, ‘This is where the magic happened.’”

The ABC News report continued: “Weimer noted that Randall K. Cooper High School is not particularly diverse, and said that as a result, he didn’t have many opportunities to see Fields interact with many non-whites or Jewish people.”

Weimer told ABC News that the student body at Randall K. Cooper High School was about four percent Black.

Last weekend, White nationalists descended on the college town to protest the removal of a statute of Robert E. Lee, the infamous general of the Confederacy.