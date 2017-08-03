Trump’s White House Circus Continues

On July 26, Scaramucci went on a profanity-laced tirade during a phone call with Ryan Lizza, a Washington correspondent for The New Yorker magazine; the investment banker-turned White House insider threatened “to fire the entire White House communications staff” and called Priebus “a f—ing paranoid schizophrenic, a paranoiac.”

Priebus resigned on July 28. On Monday, July 31 Scaramucci was gone, too, even though his first official day would have been August 15.

CNN.com reported that, “Scaramucci is the third White House communications director to leave the post that had been vacant since late May, when Mike Dubke left after about three months on the job. Sean Spicer, the former White House press secretary, also assumed some of the communications director role before he resigned when Scaramucci was hired July 21.”

The article continued: “In addition to Priebus, Katie Walsh, the former White House deputy chief of staff, left the administration in March, and Michael Short, an assistant press secretary, resigned earlier this month when it became clear Scaramucci was going to fire him.”

The revolving staff door in Trump’s immediate orbit could not be consoling to anyone hoping that his administration, nearly 200 days into the job, would achieve some sense of stability. The Trump staff rollercoaster can’t be calming to foreign leaders, either, who have relied on the U.S. for decades.