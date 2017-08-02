Gwendolyn Brooks Won the Pulitzer Prize while Living in a Housing Project

Gwendolyn Brooks’ apartment was dark on May 1, 1950. The brilliant, award-winning Black poet, who wrote about life on Chicago’s South Side, had not paid her electric bill.

With no electrical power, little money and a nine-year old son to feed Brooks made headlines around the world while living in a housing project.

A reporter called Brooks and told her that she had won a Pulitzer award, one of the most prestigious prizes in literature. At 32 years-old, Brooks crashed the White-dominated literary world as the first Black woman to win the award.

When Brooks won the Pulitzer Prize with her publisher Harper Row in 1950, she received $500, which is equivalent to about $5,000 today, when adjusted for inflation. Today, the Pulitzer comes with a $15,000 cash award.

The achievement was important for Brooks’ career, but how she lived was not completely different than other working-class Black women in the 1950s.