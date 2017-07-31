Portland Lawmakers Pass Racial Profiling Bill

“If you focus only on the outcomes, 42 percent of African-Americans are stopped annually by gang enforcement officers, because of the belief that all African-Americans have to prove they aren’t involved in gang activity in a city with a six percent African-American population,” said Jo Ann Hardesty, the president of the Portland branch of the NAACP.

Hardesty continued: “How many times are 12 to 24-year-olds stopped, searched and questioned?”

Hardesty also recalled a recent police shooting involving a Black man. Hardesty said that Terrell Kyreem Johnson, 24, was running away from police when he was shot in the back and killed by two police officers, who happened to be brothers. A grand jury cleared the officers of wrongdoing.

The Oregonian reported that Johnson “died of multiple gunshot wounds, according to Portland police.”

Portland police said that Johnson threatened officers with a utility knife, before he was shot.

Although, Portland police spokesman Peter Simpson challenged Hardesty’s assessment of the shooting and the department’s gang enforcement tactics, Simpson didn’t provide any statistics to dispute her claims.

According to Slate.com, Portland’s gang-tracking methods produce inaccurate information and often lead to racial profiling, which can result in large-scale civil liberties violations.

“While Portland is considered the whitest big city in America, the gang database doesn’t reflect that reality. According to Carli Brosseau of the Oregonian, only 18 percent of people included on the list are White,” Slate.com reported. “While less than 8 percent of the city’s population is Black, 64 percent of people in the Portland gang database are Black, and 16 percent is made up of other racial and ethnic groups.”