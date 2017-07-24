What’s next for O.J. Simpson?

O.J. Simpson will be a free man on October 1.

On Thursday, July 20, a Nevada parole board unanimously voted to grant the fallen gridiron star parole on his 2008 conviction on armed robbery and kidnapping charges.

“Thank you,” Simpson, 70, said, dropping his head in relief.

Although, many media outlets noted how much slimmer Simpson appeared compared to 2014 when the Daily Mail dubiously reported that he tipped the scales at 300 pounds, prison records indicated that, by 2016, he weighed 235 pounds.

Simpson wore prison issued blue pants and a blue top and told the four-member board that he had missed as many as 36 of his children’s birthdays while incarcerated.

He said that he started and led Baptist ceremonies in prison and has “basically spent a conflict-free life.”

When the board asked about his participation in the armed robbery that took place in a Las Vegas hotel room, Simpson said he was unaware that any of the men were carrying guns.

During the hearing that lasted more than a hour, Commissioner Tony Corda asked Simpson, “What were you thinking?”

Simpson said he was simply trying to retrieve items that belonged to him, including personal photos of his children, ex-wife and mother.