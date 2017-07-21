Film Review: Girls Trip

Blame the naughty humor on Kenya Barris (TV’s “Black-ish”) and Tracy Oliver (“Barbershop”). They completely understand the lurid minds of ladies who’ve had one-too-many cocktails and speak their mind. And for audience members who do not have a potty mouth, but wish they did, this crew says every wicked thing you ever thought, but never had the nerve to say.

Ryan Pierce (Regina Hall, “When the Bough Breaks”) is a successful and envied author, somewhat like an Oprah without a TV show. She’s married to ex-NFL player Stewart (Mike Colter, “Luke Cage”). On the surface, they have an ideal marriage and are on the verge of getting their own talk show. Behind closed doors, they’ve got problems. However, they must protect their brand and are determined to keep up their facade.

Ryan talks her old college girlfriends, who used to call themselves the “Flossy Posse,” into a reunion in New Orleans at the annual Essence Music Festival. There’s Dina (Tiffany Haddish, “The Carmichael Show”), the brassy one who talks like a drunk hooker, “We gonna get some d—k this weekend.” Lisa (Jada Pinkett Smith), a nurse with two kids, is the prudish one: “Dina! I need you to use your lady mouth.” Sasha (Queen Latifah) is a gossip columnist, who is having trouble paying her bills.

The foursome gathers at the airport, checks into a lavish hotel and in short order they are kicked out thanks to Dina’s outlandish behavior. Apparently the finer establishments don’t take kindly to women who threaten patrons with broken champagne bottles. The group moves to a fleabag motel that’s frequented by $5 prostitutes.

That’s the set up, and director Malcolm Lee (“The Best Man”), who has become the populist voice for the Black middle-class, works his magic. Scenes melt into each other with a quick rhythm, and each has its own dynamic, builds to a crescendo and leaves plenty of room for the cast to engage in comical banter. He gives the actresses room to play their characters to the max. Bedroom scenes, dance-offs, bar fights, Beale Street parades, testy confrontations, shocking revelations and raunchy repartee are orchestrated with precision. You barely have time to breathe between the outrageous scenes (editor Paul Millspaugh, “The Best Man Holiday”).

The cast works well together as an ensemble. Pinkett Smith finds the humor in her dour character, who is in desperate need of a wild night out. When she hooks up with a lanky 21-year-old (Kofi Siriboe, “Queen Sugar”), she gets her mojo back. Hall, as the lead character, has the right mix of shocking indignation and resignation. Latifah adds texture to the financially challenged Sasha. Larenz Tate plays an old friend named Julian, who is a sensitive soul and a perfect counterbalance to Stewart, a hardened lothario. Tate hasn’t aged a day since 1997’s “Love Jones.”