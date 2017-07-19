The health threat to African Americans

The Republican Party’s quest to wipe away the legacy of the country’s first African American president has manifested on several fronts in recent months, including reversing his policy on Cuba, withdrawal from the Paris Climate Accord, elimination of key environmental regulations, green-lighting the Keystone XL and Dakota (Standing Rock Sioux) pipelines, and the list goes on.

But perhaps nothing is more fervently sought by the current President and his party than the repeal of former President Barack Obama’s signature legislative achievement: the Affordable Care Act.

To say the party is obsessed with this effort would be a gross understatement. The House alone, in recent years, has voted more than 60 times to repeal or alter the legislation and, according to some estimates, wasted more than 87 million taxpayer dollars on the effort.

Beyond squandering millions, Republicans repeatedly lie about the viability of the Affordable Care Act, as well as how it was scored by the Congressional Budget Office (CBO). Republican officials know full well why Affordable Care enrollment fell short of the CBO estimate—primarily because the estimate was based on nationwide expansion of Medicaid that many Republican governors refused to accept for their citizens, even though a large percent of the residents in many of their states are in desperate need of coverage.

It was formerly unimaginable that Governors would rather their constituents lack healthcare coverage than expand Medicaid with 100 percent federal reimbursement. Many believe it was a spiteful, coordinated effort to cripple a federal policy, knowing they were risking lives in the process. Despite this obfuscation, the CBO has stated again and again that the insurance markets are “NOT COLLAPSING.”