Civil rights groups accuse Legislator and AG of stalling Police Accountability Bill

Civil rights leaders descended on the Capitol on Tuesday (July 12, 2017), to express their frustration with the language change on Assembly Bill 284 (also known as the Deadly Force Evaluation Act.) The bill would require all police shootings to be investigated by a team from the Attorney General’s Office.

Betty Williams, president of the Sacramento NAACP, said the bill had been gutted during what she calls the “July 3 massacre.” (The bill was revamped on the eve of the July 4 holiday.)

“They gutted it and bled it to death,” she said, referring to how the teeth had been taken out of the bill.

The Rev. Shane Harris, president of the San Diego National Action Network, was also upset at how the bill had been held up and deprived of its power. He also questioned California’s priorities. He said the state was willing to spend $60 million on immigration issues, but taking action against police shootings was held up for “further study.”

“We didn’t need a research plan for some of the issues around education,” he said. “But we need a research plan for policing?”

Police shootings continue to be a problem in California. According to the Guardian, the Los Angeles Police Department lead the nation in officer-related shooting deaths.

Other high-profile California shootings include Alfred Olango, an unarmed black man shot dead by El Cajon police, and Oscar Grant, who was shot dead after a Bay Area Rapid Transit officer confused his taser with a gun.

And last year Sacramento also dealt with police shootings. Last year, Joseph Mann, a mentally ill man, was shot 16 times by Sacramento police officers, who also tried to run him down before shooting him. The Sacramento District Attorney’s Office cleared both officers involved in the shooting. According to the Sacramento Bee, the city of Sacramento paid more than $700,000 to settle a lawsuit involving Mann’s death.