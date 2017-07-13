War on opioids hurts sickle-cell disease patients

For the thousands of individuals who suffer from the effects of sickle cell anemia, pain is a common part of their lives.

The inherited disease causes red blood cells of mostly people of African descent to deform into a sickle shape. This inhibits the red blood cells from carrying oxygen throughout the body, which can cause severe pain and organic damage.

So, many of those suffering from sickle cell anemia are prescribed a variety of powerful pain killer derivatives.

Their desire to receive relief may be viewed through the biased lens of racism and criminalization as a result of the opioid epidemic, and deter them from receiving care for their pain.

Many of these painkillers are equal in strength to oxycontin and oxycodone, which many people with sickle cell anemia have been taking since they were children.

They are also the same drugs which are at the center of the nation’s current opioid addiction epidemic which has been causing thousands of individuals addicted to these and other strong painkillers to overdose and die.

Thus, federal and state governments are seeking to pressure doctors to limit their prescriptions of such drugs to patients to curb the deadly trend.

According to Judy Anderson, the executive director of the Sickle Cell Anemia Association of Hampton Roads, a growing number of people who are suffering from sickle cell anemia may be severely impacted by the government’s effort to curb opioid addiction.

Sickle Cell Anemia Association of Hampton Roads is the leading advocacy group in southeastern Virginia for people suffering from the disease.

During a recent interview on the issue, Anderson told the Guide that doctors are being ordered to screen and review the prescriptions of people with sickle cell anemia, to determine the necessity of their use of the strong pain killers.

“These people are not addicted to these drugs,” said Anderson. “They are dependent on them because of the pain they are experiencing throughout their lives.

“One lady who called the office Monday, July 10th, told me she took her last pain pill the previous Friday,” said Anderson. “Her doctor is reviewing her case and has not written her a new prescription.”