A cautionary tale for small minority business owners

In a criminal case filed at the Antelope Valley Superior Court, it appears the State Board of Equalization is veering away from its own Sales and Use Tax Regulations and Investigations Division Policy and Procedures Manual when it comes to prosecuting an alleged case of sales tax evasion against a corporation.

The criminal case pending against individual business owners Nicola Giannini and Sharon Giannini is proceeding at the Antelope Valley Courthouse—the court serving the communities of Palmdale and Lancaster known as the Antelope Valley in Los Angeles County. According to the 2007 United States Census, there are 59,680 black-owned businesses in this area.

In 2011, both the City of Palmdale and the City of Lancaster were sued by the Public Counsel Law Center and the Neighborhood Legal Services of Los Angeles County for alleged discrimination against African-American families living in Section 8 housing.

In order to gain compliance with the law from Palmdale and Lancaster, the criminal enforcement division of the Housing and Urban Development Department became involved and in 2015, the United States Justice Department found “Los Angeles County housing officials and sheriff’s deputies joined with two cities to drive black residents out of Antelope Valley.” The Los Angeles County Housing Authority agreed to pay $2 million to victims of its actions.

Therefore, the action taken by BOE against the Giannini’s as individuals, who currently own and operate Giannini’s Bistro and Grill on a sought-after retail location on Lancaster Boulevard, should cause any African-American business located in the Antelope Valley grave concern.

According to BOE Sales and Use Tax Regulations, Article 18, Regulation 1702.5, BOE is to investigate and determine the responsible person with liability, which is the person “having control or supervision of, or who is charged with the responsibility for, the filing of returns or the payment of tax or who has a duty to act for the corporation” had “actual knowledge” had “ability to pay” and “authority to pay” and “willfully fails to pay or cause to be paid” the sales tax.