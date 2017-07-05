Auto companies find success with diversity programs

As tech companies struggle to recruit and hire African-Americans and other minorities, companies in another billion-dollar industry, have embraced the importance of diversity and inclusion strategies that are critical to the future success of their businesses.

A recent report published by General Motors found that African Americans account for a higher share of the automaker’s workforce in the United States compared to their share of the total U.S. workforce. Blacks account for 18.1 percent of the total U.S. workforce at General Motors, according to the company’s 2017 “Diversity & Inclusion” report.

GM also reported that 35 percent of all of the company’s U.S. hires were minorities in 2016.

In the report, Mary Barra, the chairman and CEO of General Motors, said that, “at a time when the auto industry, technology and customer preferences are changing rapidly, diversity and inclusion are more vital to GM’s success than ever before.”

Meanwhile, “tech companies like Google, Facebook and Intel have shown little progress since first releasing their diversity numbers in 2014,” according to the Silicon Valley Business Journal.

Google’s own workforce demographic data released in 2014 showed that only 2 percent of the tech giant’s staffers were Black. In fact, the San Francisco-based software firm Atlassian reported that Blacks account for just 2 percent of the tech industry’s entire workforce.

Some tech companies don’t even recognize they have a problem.

A survey by Atlassian showed, “that 83 percent of tech employees believe their company is already diverse, and 79 percent think the average team at their company has a diverse set of team members,” according to the Silicon Valley Business Journal.

In March, Apple shareholders rejected a plan to accelerate the company’s efforts to increase diversity among its senior management and its board of directors, TheVerge.com reported.

TheVerge.com article continued: “This is the second year in a row that Apple shareholders have shot down the proposal, with just over 95 percent of the vote opposing it this time around—slightly more than last year.”