California’s Democratic leaders rebuke Republican Senate health care plan

Three of the Golden State’s top Democrats denounced a Republican Senate-promoted health care bill making the rounds in the nation’s capital during a conference call with media members on the morning of June 27.

Governor Jerry Brown and U.S. Senators Dianne Feinstein and Kamala Harris spoke out against the Better Care Reconciliation Act of 2017, which supporting politicians have geared towards using to overhaul the nation’s health care system and rollback the Affordable Care Act (ACA), former President Barack Obama’s signature legislation.

Feinstein called the Republican legislation the most indefensible bill she had seen in her 24 years in the Senate. The senator recited the number of Americans that would lose health insurance if the act became law according to a June 26 report by the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office (CBO).

“Twenty-two million Americans would lose their health coverage by 2026,” Feinstein said. “That’s between three and four million in California with 1.6 million losing insurance next year. California would see the nation’s biggest increase in uninsured people next year.”

Harris said the health plan gives states a loophole where insurance companies aren’t required to cover essential benefits.

“It would not be mandatory to cover treatment for pre-existing conditions,” she said. “For example, maternity care for pregnant women, mental health treatment for depression, and outpatient care for folks addicted to drugs including opioid.”

During the 27-minute call, the California lawmakers described the 25-page legislation authored by Republicans in closed-door meetings in Washington D.C. earlier this month as “disastrous” and a “junk plan.”