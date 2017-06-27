Global response needed for South Sudan famine

On February 20, 2017, the United Nations declared a state of famine in South Sudan. Man-made crisis and conflict had left 4.9 million in need of urgent food assistance and at least 100,000 in immediate danger of death by starvation.

Since then, our country has made progress in aiding those in need, not only in South Sudan, but in Yemen, Nigeria and Somalia. At the end of April, the House of Representatives passed a resolution I authored urging the Trump Administration to release supplemental funding and call for a ceasefire between the parties engaged in South Sudan’s civil conflict.

In addition, the United States responded to the UN’s call for $4 billion in relief by pledging more than $1.2 billion in famine aid, the majority of the funds coming from a $990 million allocation authored by Rep. Barbara Lee (D-Calif.) and Rep. Tom Rooney (R-Fla.). International aid efforts have also popped up throughout the world, with Germany doubling its aid to fight impending famine in Somalia and the Canadian government announcing they would match Canadian donations to famine relief efforts.

But as I return from a six-day congressional delegation trip to South Sudan and Uganda, the mission is clear: Although all of this is a good start, there’s still more work to be done.

In South Sudan, famine still continues despite relief efforts having had a notable impact. In a meeting with South Sudanese President Salva Kiir Mayardit during the delegation visit, we emphasized that the conflict in the young country must cease. The civil war there has raged since late 2013 and has claimed hundreds of thousands of lives while stranding millions and leaving the nation in the state of hunger it is in today.