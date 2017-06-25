Angela Davis on racism and social justice at La Sierra University’s Forward Gala

On Sunday evening, May 28, students, sponsors, and other attendees dressed their finest for the Forward Gala at La Sierra University in Riverside.

The Gala, sponsored by the school’s Black Student Union, was an evening of entertainment, scholarship awards, and featured keynote speaker Professor Angela Yvonne Davis.

The Black Student Union, an organization that promotes diversity, provides an outlet for all minorities, is a support network, and creates programs for students of La Sierra University.

The Gala began with a small dinner before everyone was invited into the auditorium for a ceremony, where Gianluca Gibbons served as Master of Ceremonies. The presentations included poems by Kito Fortune and Jasmin Johnson, and musical selections by Dawn Forbes and Tamara Richards.

Scholarships were presented to four students for their hard work and dedication. The competition for scholarships was intense—more than thirty students applied for this year’s honors.