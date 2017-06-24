The legacy of African-American architect Paul Revere Williams

Travelers from all over the world are familiar with the Los Angeles International airport building, with its iconic, space-themed, open and curved arches. However, few are aware it was designed by the brilliant African American architect, Paul Revere Williams.

Born in Los Angeles in 1894, Williams was orphaned at an early age and raised in foster care. As a high school student, he was discouraged by a teacher from pursuing his dream—a career in architecture. He was told he would “have difficulty attracting clients from California’s larger White community and the Black community could not provide enough work.” Fortunately, Williams was confident in his skills and never gave up on his dream.

In 1923, Williams opened his own practice and became the first African American member of the American Institute of Architects (AIA). Over the years, his reputation grew. Included among his landmark designs are Beverly Hills’ Music Corporation of America building, Saks Fifth Avenue, Palm Springs Tennis Club, the Golden State Mutual Life Insurance building, the Arrowhead Springs Hotel Resort, Beverly Hills Hotel, Los Angeles County Courthouse, Hawaii’s Pearl Harbor Memorial and St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, to name a few. To view a comprehensive list and pictures of his works visit http://www.paulrwilliamsproject.org/gallery/ .