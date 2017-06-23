California native, Tracy K. Smith, appointed America’s Poet Laureate

On June 14, the Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden announced the appointment of Pulitzer Prize- winning poet Tracy K. Smith the Library’s 22nd Poet Laureate Consultant in Poetry for 2017-18.

Smith, a professor at Princeton University, will succeed Juan Felipe Herrera as Poet Laureate this fall, when she is scheduled to open the Library’s annual literary season in September.

“It gives me great pleasure to appoint Tracy K. Smith, a poet of searching,” Hayden said. “Her work travels the world and takes on its voices; brings history and memory to life; calls on the power of literature as well as science, religion, and pop culture. With directness and deftness, she contends with the heavens or plumbs our inner depths—all to better understand what makes us most human.”

Born in Falmouth, Massachusetts in 1972, Smith was raised in Fairfield, California. She earned a B.A. in English and American literature and Afro-American studies from Harvard University and an M.F.A. in creative writing from Columbia University.

Smith was a Stegner Fellow in poetry at Stanford University from 1997 to 1999. She taught at Medgar Evers College of the City University of New York, at the University of Pittsburgh, and at Columbia University. She is currently the Roger S. Berlind ’52 Professor in the Humanities and director of the creative writing program at Princeton University.

Smith has authored three books of poetry, including Life on Mars (2011), winner of the 2012 Pulitzer Prize for Poetry, Duende (2007), winner of the 2006 James Laughlin Award and the 2008 Essence Literary Award, and The Body’s Question (2003), winner of the Cave Canem Poetry Prize. Smith also authored the memoir Ordinary Light (2015), a finalist for the 2015 National Book Award in nonfiction and selected as a notable book by the New York Times and the Washington Post.

Among her many achievements, Smith is the recipient of both the Rona Jaffe Writers Award and a Whiting Award. In 2014, the Academy of American Poets awarded her with the Academy Fellowship, given to one poet annually to recognize distinguished poetic achievement. In 2016, she won the 16th annual Robert Creeley Award and was awarded Columbia University’s Medal for Excellence.

When Smith assumes her new role in September, she will join a long line of distinguished poets who have served in the position, including Juan Felipe Herrera, Charles Wright, Natasha Trethewey, Philip Levine, W.S. Merwin, Kay Ryan, Charles Simic, Donald Hall, Ted Kooser, Louise Glück, Billy Collins, Stanley Kunitz, Robert Pinsky, Robert Hass and Rita Dove.

When the appointment was announced Smith said, “I am profoundly honored. As someone who has been sustained by poems and poets, I understand the powerful and necessary role poetry can play in sustaining a rich inner life and fostering a mindful, empathic, and resourceful culture. I am eager to share the good news of poetry with readers and future readers across this marvelously diverse country.”

During her term as Poet Laureate, Smith will work to raise the national consciousness to a greater appreciation of the reading and writing of poetry. In a recent interview with PBS, Smith said, “I think the responsibility really is to just help raise the awareness of poetry and its value in our culture. To me that means talking to people, getting off the usual path of literary festivals and university reading series and talking to people who might not even yet be readers of poetry.”

Wade in the Water, Smith’s fourth book of poetry, is scheduled for release in 2018. Here is a poem from that collection as presented on PBS. Smith dedicated the poem to the Geechee Gullah Ring Shouters, performers of a transcendent religious ritual first practiced by African slaves in the Sea Islands of Georgia and South Carolina.