The debate continues: is healthcare an entitlement or a privilege?

When the Affordable Healthcare Act was signed into law by President Barack Obama on March 23, 2010, Democrats were in control of all branches of the federal government, the presidency, the United States Congress and the United States Senate with the majority view that healthcare was a right. Now, with Republicans in control of all three branches of government, the majority view is that healthcare is a privilege.

An entitlement is defined as a government program that guarantees certain benefits to a particular group or segment of the population. According to statistics reviewed by The Black Voice News, Entitlement Programs of the federal government that include Medicaid, Medicare, Social Security, Unemployment and Welfare Programs, currently make up 61 percent of the federal budget (www.federalsafetynet.com).

Whereas a privilege is a special favor granted by another entity, which with healthcare, could be granted by government such as in Medicaid and/or Medicare; or granted by the private sector where an individual or an employer purchase healthcare from an insurance company that sets the prices and conditions.

On May 4, 2017, under the leadership of Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, Republicans celebrated the United States Congress’ passage of the American Health Care Act of 2017 (AHCA) by a vote of 217 to 213, which according to the Congressional Budget Office’s Cost Estimate dated May 24, 2017, would result in “14 million more” people becoming “uninsured” in 2018, “19 million in 2020” and “23 million in 2026” compared to the number of eligible insured under the Affordable Healthcare Act (ACA).

A majority of local Congressional Representatives voted against AHCA splitting by party lines with Democratic Congressmen Pete Aguilar, Mark Takano and Raul Ruiz voting against and Republican Congressmen Paul Cook and Ken Calvert voting in favor.

Now that the United States Congress has narrowly passed the AHCA by a simple majority vote, the bill heads to the United States Senate for a vote where it needs 51 out of 100 senators voting in favor before the bill would need to be signed by the President of the United States Donald Trump before becoming law. Currently there are 52 Republican and 48 Democratic Senators.