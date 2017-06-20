SoCal music scene: Dr. Dre donates big dollars to Compton school

Hip-hop and business mogul Dr. Dre has committed to donate $10 million to help build a performing arts complex at the new Compton High School.

Born and raised in Compton, the six-time Grammy Award-winning artist promised to give all the royalties from his last album, “Compton,” to the school to fund the new performing arts and entertainment facility.

“My goal is to provide kids with the kind of tools and learning they deserve,” the artist, whose real name is Andre Young said in a statement. “The performing arts center will be a place for young people to be creative in a way that will help further their education and positively define their future.”

The June 15 announcement of the hip-hop hit-maker’s gift to Compton High, came five days after directors of the Los Angeles Unified School District Beyond the Bell All-City Jazz Band, voiced concern about the lack of funds directed towards music and the arts in schools at the 39th annual Playboy Jazz Festival in Hollywood.

The policy discussion came after the band composed of LAUSD high schoolers gave a rousing performance in front of hundreds of spectators at the Hollywood Bowl.

Vice President of Education and Curriculum Development at the Thelonious Monk Institute of Jazz, Dr. J.B. Dyas, the music group’s director, said when music programs are cut academics suffer.

“So much of the argument is, well we need to cut these music programs so we can focus more on academics, but that’s not what happens,” he said. “Often times, it’s these music programs that get these kids to want to go and believe in school in the first place.”