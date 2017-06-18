California makes progress on health care for all 

Early this month, the state Senate approved the Healthy California Act (Senate Bill 562), putting California on track to become the first state to enact universal health care.

California has promised to be a bulwark against President Trump’s agenda, and health care for all is another nod to that effort.

As rumors leaked in recent weeks regarding alleged progress by the U.S. Senate to pass the President’s American Health Care Act (AHCA), which passed the House of Representatives in March, anxiety over the availability of health care has increased across the country.

The threatened passage of AHCA seems contrary to the desires of the American public. A Pew Research report in January showed 51 percent of Americans favor replacing the Affordable Care Act (ACA) with a federally funded healthcare system. In May, that number crept up to 58 percent; by June, research showed the number of Americans who favored a federally funded healthcare system had increased to 60 percent. The Pew Research Center is a non-partisan think tank located in Washington, D.C.

SB562 passed the Senate primarily on a party-line vote of 23 to 14. It must now work its way through the state Assembly and garner the support of Governor Brown, but passage through the state senate was a major step forward for the legislation.

Senators Ricardo Lara (D-Bell Gardens) and Toni G. Atkins (D-San Diego) introduced the legislation. When it passed the Senate earlier this month, Lara said, “Despite the incredible progress California has made, millions still do not have access to health insurance and millions more can’t afford the high deductibles and copays and often forgo care.” He continued, “For me, this issue is personal. This is the right fight, and the right thing to do for California’s families, children, and seniors.”

Similarly, Atkins said, “More and more, Californians believe healthcare is a basic human right. The momentum to provide universal care is building, and the moment is right to create a single-payer plan.”

Atkins also stressed, “Let’s be clear – there is a lot of hard work to be done on this bill. There will be numerous hearings, plenty of input from interested parties and lots of time for the public to weigh in. I believe we can create a sound proposal for a healthcare system that costs less money and covers all Californians.”

The proposed state-run healthcare system would cover all 40 million Californians. The plan would not only replace all private and government insurance programs like (Medicaid and ACA), but also Medicare. The coverage would include those who do not have legal status. The plan is expected to provide significant savings in health care costs for individuals, and for the state’s businesses. As written, it would eliminate premiums, co-payments, and deductibles.

The Senate Appropriations Committee (chaired by Lara) estimated the bill would cost approximately $400 billion annually. According to Lara, the state currently spends about $367 billion on healthcare annually when state, federal, and private dollars are combined. To close the expected fiscal gap that would exist under HCA, a 15 percent payroll tax might be required.

One downside to SB562 is that seniors’ current ability to buy extra coverage through a private plan available under Medicare today could be eliminated. In addition, with the Trump Administration setting the national agenda and a Republican congress in control, it may be impossible to realign California’s share of Social Security dollars from federal to state control.