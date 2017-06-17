Cutting services to low income, the elderly, and disabled to “Make America Great Again” 

The U.S. House of Representatives recently passed the American Health Care Act (AHCA), which would repeal the Affordable Care Act (ACA) and cut Medicaid by $834 billion over ten years.

Medicaid is a joint federal and state program to provide affordable health care coverage to low income elders and others as well as the disabled.

Due to proposed cuts in Medicaid, among other changes, the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) estimated that the AHCA would take health insurance from 23 million Americans by 2025. President Trump supports this legislation despite pledging not to cut Medicaid.

A recent report by the nonprofit Center for American Progress, How Medicaid Cuts Could Hurt Education and Lead to Middle-Class Tax Hikes, stated, “States that want to avoid deep cuts in health programs would have to either raise taxes or cut other programs. This could lead to funding cuts for public schools and ultimately increase the tax burden for low- and middle-income families. A weaker economy could lead to further cuts in education or other programs, as well as additional tax increases, as states strive to balance their budgets.”

The report also stated that AHCA is only the beginning. President Trump’s budget calls for $610 billion in additional Medicaid cuts over ten years, in addition to the cuts in the AHCA.

It is probable that such cuts to Medicaid could take the form of block grants or per capita allotments. “Under a block grant system, a predetermined amount of federal funding would be granted to states for their Medicaid programs,” the report confirmed. “A per capita allotment would cap the federal funding given per enrollee.”

Had Medicaid caps like those proposed in AHCA been in effect in 2000, according to the report, at least 28 states might have lost a combined $17.8 billion in federal Medicaid funding in 2011.

Block grants or per capita allotments, the report stressed, will not offer or provide states with protections against unanticipated public heath emergencies. Such outbreaks could include a disease outbreak, increased health care costs and/or changes in technology.

These factors could increase the cost of providing health care coverage, and ACHA would not offer funding to close the gap. As a result, it would be incumbent upon states to find the revenue, which has historically resulted in increased sales and other taxes and fees, and placed a greater burden on low- and middle-income households.

Another economic impact that will result from Medicaid cuts could be the loss of thousands of jobs created with the expansion of the program under the ACA and the associated economic stimulation that resulted from increased employment. This will place added economic pressure on states.

To view How Medicaid Cuts Could Hurt Education and Lead to Middle-Class Tax Hikes visit https://cdn.americanprogress.org/content/uploads/2017/06/05102630/MedicaidCuts-brief1.pdf .