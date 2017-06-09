Former FBI Director James Comey Testifies

During dramatic testimony before the U.S. Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, James Comey, the former Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the nation’s top law enforcement official, called President Donald Trump a liar five times and told 17 U.S. senators and the nation, that he was uncomfortable being in a room alone with him.

Trump fired Comey on May 16, shortly after he requested additional resources from the Justice Department for the investigation into Russia’s interference in the 2016 presidential election, according to The New York Times.

Comey gave a stunning and blunt account of his interactions with President Trump, between January 9 and April 11, 2017. Comey declined to answer some of the senators’ questions due to the sensitive subject matter; the committee convened a classified meeting after the public session.

Additionally, questions by Senator Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) and other senators revealed that Attorney General Jeff Sessions will have more questions to answer about his meeting with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak.