Civil Rights Groups Ask for Broad Access to Affordable Lending

As the Senate Banking Committee turns its attention to reform the nation’s secondary mortgage market, civil rights leaders recently spoke in a strong and united voice. For these national organizations, the housing finance system must embrace—not abandon—its obligation to provide broad access and affordability in mortgage lending.

In a June 6 letter to Committee Chairman and Ranking Member, Senators Mike Crapo (R-Idaho) and Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio), were advised that any emerging legislation for the secondary housing finance market must set in place guidelines to protect against unlawful discrimination. A second and equally important requirement is for all credit-worthy borrowers have access to the mortgage credit they deserve.

Signing the letter was a broad coalition of activists: The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights, NAACP, National Urban League, National Council of La Raza, National Coalition for Asian Pacific American Community Development, National Fair Housing Alliance, National Community Reinvestment Coalition, and the Center for Responsible Lending (CRL).

Together they wrote, “Any reform of the secondary mortgage market must ensure access and affordability to mortgage credit for all creditworthy potential homebuyers in all regions of the nation…Diminishing the role and importance that the secondary housing finance systems plays in achieving this goal will continue to deepen the racial wealth gap that already exists in America today.”

The current public policy debate on the secondary mortgage market has its roots in the foreclosure crisis that began in 2007. Lax federal regulation and excessive risk-taking by Wall Street firms led to a housing boom where investors chased profits on unsustainable mortgage loans. Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, two government-sponsored enterprises also known as GSEs, followed that market trend, hoping to capture profits for their investors. This led to them facing losses that resulted in their being placed into conservatorship by the federal government.

Like many other private firms, the GSEs received a financial bailout from the U.S. Treasury Department to avoid a complete market meltdown. Eventually and as authorized by Congress in the Troubled Asset Relief Program, or TARP, a $187 billion taxpayer investment saved the GSEs out of the total of $698 billion in rescue funds. Even today, the GSEs remain under conservatorship.

But with the housing market stabilized, multiple calls have urged legislative reform of Fannie and Freddie, despite some reforms already enacted.