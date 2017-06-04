Covered California Tells Insurers To Plan For The Worst

Amid growing uncertainty over federal health care funding, Covered California is calling on health insurers to prepare for the worst.

The state health insurance exchange Wednesday instructed participating insurers to submit alternative premium hike proposals for 2018 in the event they lose federal payments for subsidies that reduce some consumers’ out-of-pocket medical expenses.

These so-called cost-sharing reductions are under challenge in a pending lawsuit by House Republicans, and President Donald Trump has threatened to stop making payments to health insurers to cover their cost.

If that happens, many experts say, Obamacare insurance markets would unravel and premiums would spike.

“The uncertainty around the cost-sharing subsidies has been increasing with every day as the federal government fails to take action,” said Charles Bacchi, president of the California Association of Health Plans, a trade group. “The instructions from Covered California are the first real public display of what’s been going on behind the scenes, which has been a lot of number crunching and a lot of disaster-scenario planning for health plans.”

The truth is this is complicated, and no one knows how it will play out. But in an ironic twist, experts believe the federal government could end up spending more money in the end to help many consumers afford the higher cost of coverage.