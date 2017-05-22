ACLU spells out how America’s for-profit bail system entraps minorities

In a shocking report released on May 11 by the Color of Change and American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), the details underpinning America’s for-profit bail system were revealed, showing the corporations profiting from incarcerated citizens, disproportionately minorities and poor people.

Behind the neighborhood bail bond agency, according to the national report released by the Color of Change and the ACLU and obtained by The Black Voice News, are global companies raking in trillions of dollars from citizens desperate to get out of jail while they await their day in court.

“In the United States, a person is locked into a state or local jail nearly 11 million times a year, and unaccountable corporations have taken over our public authority as the gatekeepers for our bail system in order to profit,” the report explains.

“For-profit bail bond companies take advantage of the urgency of detention to bind people to contracts that can mean debt and payments that last far longer than any court proceedings,” the report revealed. “Beyond the dangers and disruption of jail, pretrial detention was the biggest predictor of conviction – largely due to pleas” and “once people are trapped in detention by bail they cannot afford, and which research shows is racially discriminatory, prosecutors can use detention or the promise of release as a prod to extract guilty pleas.”

“Black defendants between 18 and 29 received higher bail amounts and were less likely to be released on recognizance than were white defendants,” the report continues. And “research has shown that money bail determinations are racially disparate, compounding the already huge disparity in arrests, charges, and incarceration faced by Black people at every stage of the criminal justice system.”