ACLU spells out how America’s for-profit bail system entraps minorities

In a shocking report released on May 11 by the Color of Change and American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), the details underpinning America’s for-profit bail system were revealed, showing the corporations profiting from incarcerated citizens, disproportionately minorities and poor people.
Behind the neighborhood bail bond agency, according to the national report released by the Color of Change and the ACLU and obtained by The Black Voice News, are global companies raking in trillions of dollars from citizens desperate to get out of jail while they await their day in court.
“In the United States, a person is locked into a state or local jail nearly 11 million times a year, and unaccountable corporations have taken over our public authority as the gatekeepers for our bail system in order to profit,” the report explains.
“For-profit bail bond companies take advantage of the urgency of detention to bind people to contracts that can mean debt and payments that last far longer than any court proceedings,” the report revealed. “Beyond the dangers and disruption of jail, pretrial detention was the biggest predictor of conviction – largely due to pleas” and “once people are trapped in detention by bail they cannot afford, and which research shows is racially discriminatory, prosecutors can use detention or the promise of release as a prod to extract guilty pleas.”
“Black defendants between 18 and 29 received higher bail amounts and were less likely to be released on recognizance than were white defendants,” the report continues. And “research has shown that money bail determinations are racially disparate, compounding the already huge disparity in arrests, charges, and incarceration faced by Black people at every stage of the criminal justice system.”
“The U.S. Constitution does not take denial of liberty lightly – people who have not been convicted of a crime generally have the right to go home to maintain jobs, pay their bills, take care of loved ones, and mount a defense while their case continues,” the report confirmed, acknowledging: “Yet on any given day, around 450,000 people remain detained across the country without having been convicted of a crime.”
“Many poor defendants who can neither afford to post bond nor languish in jail while awaiting trial are incentivized to plead guilty to charges even if they’re innocent,” the report explained and predicted that “the resulting criminal conviction poses a slew of barriers for individuals attempting to re-enter society.”
The neighborhood bail bond agencies who provide bail to an incarcerated individual provide surety bonds to bail insurance companies that enjoy a billion dollar industry at the expense of those desperate to get out of jail while awaiting trial.
These insurance companies “take a cut of nearly all the bail bond premiums collected by bail agencies in the country” with “$14 billion in bond posted by the for-profit bail industry each year.”
Bail insurance companies “put the responsibility for losses onto the bail agents” requiring the bail bond agencies to secure a surety bond and pay into a “backup Build-Up Fund.” Bail bond agencies “in turn routinely put the responsibility on families,” explains the report, with bail insurers protecting their profits by shaping the industry.
“The bail insurers have used ALEC (American Legislative Exchange Council) to promote and pass at least 12 different model bills to insulate and expand for-profit bail’s role.” For more information about ALEC visit: https://www.alec.org/
“As further protection, the bail industry has worked to change laws and rules to limit industry responsibility for payment, and to hinder or undo changes and improvements in pretrial practices,” the report explained. “With a steady stream of profits with little risk, it’s no surprise that the bail insurers lead efforts to fight reform, write the rules, and protect their cash flows.”
According to the report, “Four states do not allow for-profit bail: Illinois, Kentucky, Oregon, and Wisconsin,” and only two countries in the world allow a for-profit bail industry and that is the United States and the Philippines.
Two California legislators, Assemblyman Rob Bonta and State Senator Bob Hertzberg, are seeking to reform California’s for-profit bail system by introducing Assembly Bill 42, the California Money Bail Reform Act of 2017, to increase the bail system’s effectiveness and eliminate its discrimination against poor Californians. To read the language of the bill visit https://leginfo.legislature.ca.gov/faces/billNavClient.xhtml?bill_id=201720180AB42.
To obtain a copy of the Color of Change and ACLU Report visit https://www.aclu.org/report/selling-our-freedom-how-insurance-corporations-have-taken-over-our-bail-system.
By Gail Fry