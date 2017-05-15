Segregated Living Linked to Higher Blood Pressure Among Blacks

For African-Americans, the isolation of living in a racially segregated neighborhood may lead to an important health issue: higher blood pressure.

A study published Monday in JAMA Internal Medicine suggested blacks living in such areas experienced higher blood pressure than those living in more diverse communities. Moving to integrated areas was associated with a decrease in blood pressure, and those who permanently stayed in localities with low segregation saw their pressure fall on average nearly 6 points.

Kiarri Kershaw, assistant professor of preventive medicine at Northwestern University in Chicago and lead author of the study, said the findings reinforce the close relationship between social policy and community health outcomes.

“It lends credence to the notion that we should bring public health practitioners and health policy officials to the table to make these decisions,” she said. Researchers used data from a long-term study that has followed 2,280 African-Americans over the course of 25 years, checking in every three to seven years to track blood pressure.

Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States, and African-Americans are disproportionately affected by the condition. According to the American Heart Association, 46 percent of non-Hispanic black men and nearly 48 percent of non-Hispanic black women live with a form of heart disease, while about 36 percent of non-Hispanic white men and 32 percent of non-Hispanic white women do.

Georges Benjamin, executive director of the American Public Health Association, said the burden to address such disparities falls on society at large.