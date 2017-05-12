In Freddie Gray’s Neighborhood, The Best Medical Care Is Close But Elusive

“No, it’s not solved,” he said. “We need to keep doing what we’re doing, and understand that some of this is a person at a time. There is no wholesale campaign or branding message that’s going to cause people to say, ‘You’re wonderful.’”

In 2012 Maryland’s legislature created “health enterprise zones” to increase the supply of primary caregivers in West Baltimore and other underserved areas. UMMC puts emergency room patients in touch with a primary care doctor if they don’t have one.

In September hospitals proposed taxing insurance companies, employers and other payers so they could hire up to 1,000 caregivers directly from West Baltimore and other low-income communities with poor health results.

The Baltimore health department is pressing hospitals to collaborate on high-risk patients and is building ties with lower-income neighborhoods by hiring residents, said Dr. Leana Wen, the city’s health commissioner.

Baltimore’s B’more for Healthy Babies program has reduced the city’s African-American infant mortality rate by nearly a third since 2009, to 12.8 per thousand births. But that’s still a fifth higher than the African-American rate for all of Maryland.

University of Maryland Medical Center has workshops and internships for high schoolers interested in health careers. The University of Maryland, Baltimore, got a federal grant to mentor and train West Baltimore middle schoolers to increase the number of African-Americans in health care jobs.

More and more professionals echo UMB’s Perman, who said a medical professional’s duty to patients does not end at the hospital or clinic door.

“As a profession, as an industry, we have not sufficiently appreciated, let alone done something about, the impact of social determinants” such as poverty, poor housing, lack of food choices and low education, he said. “Guys like me and gals like me can easily say, ‘I made the correct diagnosis. I wrote a proper prescription. I’m done.’ What I say to my students is, if you think you’re done — if ‘done’ means the patient is going to get better — you’re fooling yourself.”

Maryland’s ambitious overhaul of hospital reimbursement, authorized by the health law, is supposed to back that philosophy with powerful incentives. Starting in 2014, hospitals have been assigned annual budgets for all government and private payers, instead of being paid per admission or treatment.

The idea is to boost their motivation to contain costs by delivering preventive, community care — to pay them for keeping people out of the hospital. Hospitals are also getting penalized for excessive readmissions and preventable harm such as infections and accidental punctures.

“It’s a daunting task… when we talk about joblessness and poor nutrition and violence in the neighborhoods,” said Dr. Walter Ettinger, chief medical officer of the University of Maryland Medical System. “But we all feel driven by our mission to serve our communities in a better way, and now the finances are aligned to do that.”

Poor people, however, know that between ambitions and accomplishments is a chasm of disappointment.

In the face of wider primary-care shortages and the difficulty for doctors to make a living in low-income neighborhoods, the zone fell far short of its original goal of adding 48 primary care professionals to West Baltimore.

“Some of the goals and objectives across almost all of the zones were a bit ambitious,” said Maura Dwyer, a senior policy advisor for the Maryland Department of Health and Mental Hygiene.

In 2014 People’s Community Health Center closed three nonprofit clinics for low-income patients in Baltimore and later entered bankruptcy proceedings, demonstrating the difficulty.

Officials at Total Health Care, a federally supported nonprofit with several primary-care clinics near Sandtown, say they are proud of their service to West Baltimore.

“We want to bring the standard health in this neighborhood up to national standards,” Dr. Marcia Cort, Total’s chief medical officer, told students from the Merrill College. “We don’t want it to be the neighborhood and area [where] life expectancy is low and people are dying from preventable things.”

Still, she said, “Baltimore City is in a health crisis.”

Readmission rates for Bon Secours were still the highest in the state in 2014, although the Coordinating Center’s transition coaches helped reduce them by 14 percent from the year before.

Readmissions for UMMC’s midtown campus were second highest statewide after declining 5 percent, also with work by transition coaches. At UMMC’s downtown campus, readmissions were fifth highest in the state and declined 2 percent.

But state financing to pay for the transition coaches expires at the end of March. The Coordinating Center is optimistic it will be renewed but nothing is set, Marsiglia said.

In 2014 only 37 percent of surveyed Bon Secours patients “strongly agreed” that they understood their care after they left the hospital. For UMMC patients the figure was 51 percent.

Many resent that it took this long for the industry to try the very solutions — improving primary care, giving communities resources to help themselves — that residents of neighborhoods like Sandtown have been advocating for years.

“Unfortunately the hospitals didn’t hear us,” said Diane Bell-McKoy, CEO of Associated Black Charities, a Maryland nonprofit. “As a person of color giving that information — most people think we don’t know what we’re talking about.”

Distrust of the system, still more widespread than medical officials imagine, is passing to a new generation, residents say.

“It’s a culture that has come about over time, because younger people have seen or feel like their parents and their grandparents didn’t get the best medical treatment when they went to the hospital,” said First Mount Calvary’s DeWitt. “So they have this why-go attitude.”

On Dec. 9, Maryland regulators shrank funding by two-thirds for the proposal made three months earlier to create hospital jobs in poorer neighborhoods.

Other initiatives do little to address the low incomes and unemployment linked to Sandtown’s poor health. Nor do they simplify the shifting maze of private and government insurance plans and hospital and doctor networks that patients must navigate to get care.

One example: Nearly 2,000 low-income Medicaid members, including many in Sandtown and nearby, had to change coverage in August or get new doctors because United dropped University of Maryland Faculty Physicians from its Medicaid network in a contract dispute, said Shannon McMahon, deputy secretary of the Maryland Department of Health and Mental Hygiene.

United “had thorough continuity of care measures in place before the contract ended to ensure ongoing care was not disrupted,” said company spokesman Ben Goldstein.

For many residents, enrolling in a plan is too complicated and time-consuming, requiring time off from work to get coverage they don’t understand and can’t afford, said LIGHT Health’s Rock. In some ways the health law and its new coverage rules have made things more complex, she said.

“As the landscape is changing, people really just don’t know what to do,” she said. “They sit you down with somebody that’s supposed to help you fill [an insurance application] out, which is like a Charlie Brown episode. Once you start on the second page it’s like ‘Wah, wah, wah.’ You don’t hear nothing else. You walk out and it’s like, ‘What happened?’”

David Johnson, who was concerned about his blood pressure, dizziness and possible diabetes, joined Medicaid in December. It took two months, three trips to the motor vehicle bureau to get a new ID and two trips to social services to enroll.

An estimated 133,000 eligible but uninsured Marylanders still hadn’t signed up for Medicaid as of October. As of early February, Eddie Reaves, the diabetic who gave up applying after his second attempt, was still among them.