Reactions To The GOP Health Bill: Voices From The States

As the American Health Care Act moves toward the Senate, many people around the country are reacting to it. Among them, people with preexisting conditions who worry about losing their coverage.

One of the biggest concerns about the House bill is its treatment of preexisting conditions. Several lawmakers were worried it would leave sicker people in the lurch, so an additional $8 billion was negotiated to help that population.

But that is not comforting to Bob Flood of Allen, Texas. He had kidney cancer about 15 years ago. His family had health insurance through one of the so-called high-risk pools that states had before the Affordable Care Act, known as Obamacare. Flood says he’s been happy with his current health insurance through healthcare.gov, and he wants to keep it.