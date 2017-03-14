Trump Administration Targets Immigrants

What is often forgotten, a New York University professor and longtime Harlem resident said, is that words written on a piece of paper deeply affect human beings who have experienced dislocation and are often entangled in a lifelong struggle to belong.

“I live in Harlem on a street that has become known as ‘Little Senegal,’” said the Jamaican professor, who spoke under condition of anonymity in the interest of protecting family members who are undocumented. “I came here as a grad student. There used to be burned out buildings. These Sub-Saharan residents shifted the community to one that is now very chichi’ with Starbucks, and all that stuff.”

The professor continued: “They are facing so much anxiety. I hear them in the hallways. They talk about it constantly. It’s fear like you’ve never seen before. People are afraid to go to the hospital, and when they do, sick sometimes close to death, they beg the nurses not to say anything.”

The professor, who is also an artist and author, said that ICE agents in New York City have also picked up Jamaicans and other Caribbean people, Sub Saharan Africans, Latinos and others, stopping the dollar cabs and checking the papers of Black and brown people who happened to be caught up in the immigration spot checks. In the aftermath of the raids, the streets are noticeably absent of the usual throngs of people going to and fro.

“It hits home so much. It’s very sad,” the professor said softly. “These people on my block don’t really bother anybody. Talk about hardworking. They transformed all these burnt out buildings, opened restaurants and textile stores; then the developers came in and rebuilt. These are the sort of people Donald Trump is going to run out of town.

On Tuesday February 21, Retired Gen. John Kelly, the newly installed secretary of Homeland Security, announced that undocumented immigrants would be deported if they have been convicted or just charged with a criminal offense. This includes having “abused any program related to receipt of public benefits,” or “(having) engaged in fraud or willful misrepresentation in connection with any official matter before a governmental agency.”

Kelly tried to reassure the public that there would be no mass deportations and that the military would not be used to round up undocumented immigrants but that has done little to assuage the fears of those who would be most directly affected.

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer also insisted that the new memos would not trigger mass deportations, but said in a February 23 press briefing that with these measures in place, ICE’s hands have been untied and the agency is now able to carry out its stated mission and enforce the law.

Not everyone being enlisted to target immigrant communities is agreeing to take part in this renewed immigration effort. New York Police Department Commission James O’Neil issued a statement to rank-and file on February 22 that NYPD officers will not enforce any administrative warrants issued by the feds that come from the expansion of deportation policy.