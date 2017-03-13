Proposed Tax on Services Could Hurt Small Business Owners

A proposed state bill designed to restructure California’s tax system could end up hurting small businesses. Senate Bill 640, which was introduced by State Sen. Robert M. Hertzberg (D-Los Angeles,) would raise taxes on services such as haircuts, and beauty shop and veterinary visits.

According to the bill, the funds raised would also help offset a downturn suffered from the Great Recession during which state revenue to the general fund dropped by $20 billion annually.

Andrew LaMar, a spokesperson for Hertzberg, said the senator wants to make California’s revenue system more broad-based and less dependent on personal income taxes. Revenue from income taxes currently makes up about two-thirds of state income.

However, during a YouTube video titled “Talking Taxes” filmed at a black-owned barbershop in Sacramento, Board of Equalization Vice Chair George Runner said this new tax could actually hurt small businesses. Runner blamed the reason for the proposed bill on the size of government, which only seems to be increasing.