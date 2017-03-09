Red Tails: Legacies of the Tuskegee Airmen

ABOUT THE TUSKEGEE AIRMEN:

African Americans have played a significant role in U.S. military history. In 1941, an all Black aircraft pursuit squadron based in Tuskegee, Alabama was formed. They were known as the Tuskegee Airmen. Officially, they formed the 332nd Fighter Group and the 477th Bombardment Group of the U.S. Army Air Forces.

Tuskegee Airmen is a title given to the over 14,000 participants who trained or worked in the program. Their ranks included pilots, bombardiers, navigators, doctors, nurses, mechanics, weathermen and parachute riggers. The pilots, also called the Red Tails trained in this unit and served bravely during World War II, and were awarded more than 850 medals during the war.

The Tuskegee airmen were awarded the Congressional Gold Medal in 2007. They have been commemorated in history books, exhibitions, documentary and feature films. We are proud to honor their heroism.