Speak Out to Protect Your Health

For six years, Republicans have repeated the same phrase in every conversation about healthcare: “repeal and replace” the Affordable Care Act (ACA).

Now that Republicans control all levers of government, they are preparing legislation to strip 30 million Americans of the everyday security of health insurance.

The impact of any repeal would be massive and disastrous. Experts estimate that repealing the ACA will kill 43,000 Americans every year.

A disproportionate number of these deaths will be from the African American community.

The ACA is the most significant piece of health equity legislation we’ve had in a generation. It reduced the number of African Americans living without health insurance by more than half.

We know that increased coverage has decreased the number of Americans dying from cancer.

A recent report by the American Cancer Society showed that cancer deaths have declined by 25 percent since peaking in 1991.

In their report, the American Cancer Society specifically notes that the ACA is driving “these shifts [that] should help to expedite progress in reducing socioeconomic disparities in cancer, as well as other health conditions.”